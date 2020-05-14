Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,742 shares of company stock worth $7,816,845. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Facebook to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $205.10 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

