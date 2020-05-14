Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,751 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Grisanti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $3,646,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $230.10 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

