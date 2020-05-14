Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,586 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $176.18 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

