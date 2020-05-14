Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 902,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

BBW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,232. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a P/E ratio of 89.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $104.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

