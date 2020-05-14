Bulwark (BWK) Price Reaches $0.0130

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded down 31.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bulwark has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Bulwark has a total market cap of $194,503.54 and $155.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bulwark

Bulwark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. Bulwark’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bulwark’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

