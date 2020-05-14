Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of Bunge worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $316,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Neppl bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

