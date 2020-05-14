Bunge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,480 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 120% compared to the average volume of 1,581 call options.

BG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other news, EVP Joseph Podwika purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $802,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Zachman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $508,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,012.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,793 shares of company stock worth $4,588,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,378,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,809,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after purchasing an additional 369,951 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

BG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.59. 584,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. Bunge has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($2.01). The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

