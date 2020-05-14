Burst Price Hits $0.0045 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $9.41 million and $25,890.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

About Burst

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,091,145,048 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.