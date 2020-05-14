Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Down 5.2% in April

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 168,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,637.14.

In related news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,872,547. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $7,322,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

CABO stock traded down $23.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,869.17. The stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,707.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,586.78. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

