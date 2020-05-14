Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 729,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.76. Cabot has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 463.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

