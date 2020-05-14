Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.62 Million

Analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to report $70.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.13 million to $80.74 million. Cactus posted sales of $168.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $324.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.06 million to $356.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $237.25 million, with estimates ranging from $145.89 million to $387.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Cactus has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cactus by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

