Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.60% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WHD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cactus from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.66. 21,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,904. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. Cactus has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $36.59.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.89 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 48.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cactus by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.