Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Short Interest Update

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

CDNS traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.85. 2,077,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 49,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $4,032,512.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,754,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,077 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,115. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,518,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 282,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 148,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

