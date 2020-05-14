Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,222.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $69,222.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.02083256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00064756 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,522,384,601 coins and its circulating supply is 2,485,402,493 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, BiteBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

