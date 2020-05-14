Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPE. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $321.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.90.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $1,463,500. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,960,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 294,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 119,027 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,908 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

