Callon Petroleum to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a report released on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Shares of CPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,689,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,123,986. The firm has a market cap of $321.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.90. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 300,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,344,924 shares in the company, valued at $9,620,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after buying an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,653,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,589,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

