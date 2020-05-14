Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 13.1% in April

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,200 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 398,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLXT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

In related news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Calyxt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 114,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,627. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $142.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 455.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.78%. On average, analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

