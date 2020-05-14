Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.87.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $35.27 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $449,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 71,691 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 29.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 25.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 361,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 74,392 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

