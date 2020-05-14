Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,460,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 11,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $85,513,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $38,340,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 224.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 865,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after acquiring an additional 598,865 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

CPB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,554. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.