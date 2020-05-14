Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Campbell Soup worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $13,442,911,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,804,000 after buying an additional 350,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,092,000 after buying an additional 115,676 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $2,819,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $85,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.