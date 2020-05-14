Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,977. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,269,000 after purchasing an additional 230,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,474,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 467,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 458,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.