Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Position Raised by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,293,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 5.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 2.43% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $723,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,118,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after buying an additional 879,056 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

CP stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.00. The stock had a trading volume of 609,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,533. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $275.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.