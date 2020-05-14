Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 606 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,234.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1,325.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.