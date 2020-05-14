Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -3.67

Media stories about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Capital City Bank Group’s analysis:

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

CCBG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Stan W. Connally acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,556 shares of company stock valued at $115,543. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.