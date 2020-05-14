Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. Caretrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 29.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 39,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

