CashBet Coin (CBC) Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $24.43 and $5.60. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.48 million and $21,854.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.58 or 0.03457813 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00055534 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030785 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.