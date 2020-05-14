Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of Caterpillar worth $145,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,296,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.35. 3,471,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.