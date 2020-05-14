Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Caterpillar worth $108,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 11,441.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,419 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Caterpillar by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.75. 3,978,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

