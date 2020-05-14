CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Short Interest Update

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 77,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CBTX by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBTX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CBTX by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBTX by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CBTX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

CBTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CBTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 71,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CBTX has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. CBTX had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that CBTX will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

