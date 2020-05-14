CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,558. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.56.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,301 shares of company stock worth $2,251,652. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 77.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.