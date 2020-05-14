CEEK VR Market Cap Tops $1.55 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bancor Network. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $4,102.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.03513330 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055958 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030868 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

