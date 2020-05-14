Celeum Price Hits $0.0332 on Exchanges (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Celeum token can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $147,772.33 and approximately $279.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celeum has traded 313.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.45 or 0.01986152 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00169446 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00039023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,447,335 tokens. The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum. Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk.

Celeum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

