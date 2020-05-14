Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the April 15th total of 117,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

CEL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 7,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,822. The stock has a market cap of $507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.21. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cellcom Israel during the fourth quarter valued at $4,070,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cellcom Israel by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 454,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 305,654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cellcom Israel by 47,007.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 427,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cellcom Israel by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cellcom Israel by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

