Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Short Interest Update

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,720,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 17,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 41.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,204,000 after buying an additional 3,268,133 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,075,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,195,000 after buying an additional 258,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,831,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after buying an additional 500,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $41,224,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

CHNG traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.40. 3,374,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $808.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHNG. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.