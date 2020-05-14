Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Cfra cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.15. 10,168,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,924,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.