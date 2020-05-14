ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $38.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 25,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 2.08. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $770,271.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,084,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 35,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $2,071,203.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,272,758 shares in the company, valued at $131,251,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,450 shares of company stock worth $13,767,342 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 685,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after buying an additional 204,316 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 62,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 58,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,056,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

