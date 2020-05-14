Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CGIFF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.38.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

