Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 109.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,734 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Cheniere Energy worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $40.41 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.67 per share, for a total transaction of $251,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.28 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,500.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,250 shares of company stock worth $1,479,045 over the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

