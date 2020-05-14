Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.05% of Chevron worth $71,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,516. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

