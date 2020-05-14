Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 83,812 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,676,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,516. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66. The company has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.