Chicago Equity Partners LLC Acquires 10,455 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.11. 5,031,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

