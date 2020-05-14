Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after acquiring an additional 870,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after acquiring an additional 535,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $77.41. 5,988,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,043,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

