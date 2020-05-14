Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 148,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,740,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

