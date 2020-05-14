Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.59. 339,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

