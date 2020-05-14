Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.5% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.09. 883,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,521. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.98 and its 200-day moving average is $387.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.