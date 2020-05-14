Chicago Equity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.10. 4,512,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.68. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

