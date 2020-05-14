Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,275 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,818,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.26. 796,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.27.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

