Chicago Equity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 880.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,423,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,743,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $498.56. 68,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $546.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at $76,234,293.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,050 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,303. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.