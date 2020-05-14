Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,271,911,000 after acquiring an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.37. 2,707,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,866,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

