Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.05. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.90.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.